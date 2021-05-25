Colin Cowherd Has 1 ‘Perfect’ Destination For Julio Jones

A deal hasn’t been made yet, but it sounds like Julio Jones will be on the move at some point this offseason. The All-Pro wide receiver recently revealed that he wants the Atlanta Falcons to trade him.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Jones, such as the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

While it’s unclear which team will eventually win the sweepstakes, FS1 radio personality Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the ideal situation for Jones.

“Julio Jones is worth a first-round pick if you’re a team that doesn’t need him for 17 games,” Cowherd said. “He doesn’t work if you’re rebuilding and you need him every week. When he works is if you can get 13 games out of him and he’s banged up a little but is ready in December and January.”

With that being said, Cowherd believes the Green Bay Packers present the best landing spot for Jones.

“He’s perfect in Green Bay. He makes the Packers better, you have to be careful now about doubling Davante Adams, and Aaron Rodgers would be happy.”

The thought of Davante Adams and Julio Jones teaming up should send shivers down opposing defensive coordinators’ spines.

As for what it might take for a team to acquire Jones, the latest report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington states that Atlanta is most likely looking at a second-round pick in return.

Would you want to see Julio Jones catching passes from Aaron Rodgers this fall?