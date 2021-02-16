Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 ‘Perfect’ Team For J.J. Watt

There are plenty of NFL teams out there that would love to add J.J. Watt to their roster this offseason, but there is just one in particular that should be viewed as the “perfect landing spot.” According to Colin Cowherd, the Green Bay Packers present the best fit for Watt.

Watt, who grew up in Wisconsin, has a ton of admiration for the Packers’ history. While that might not be the driving force behind his eventual decision, Cowherd would like to see the three-time Defensive Player of the Year join forces with Aaron Rodgers.

“J.J. Watt is now on the market…Green Bay is where he should go,” Cowherd said. “I don’t know if it’s the best schematic fit, but I know that Green Bay needs to create momentum. They’re like a barstool missing a leg.”

Cowherd said the Packers build most of their roster through the draft, which isn’t necessarily an issue, but they often miss out on marquee free agents.

“We know that Green Bay always sounds interested and they say they’re interested, but the Packers’ history tells you they’ll build through the draft. You can’t have Favre and Rodgers for 25 years and only have two Super Bowls. The reason is they got to create some momentum here and go for it. And if you got overpay a little here, just do it.”

The Packers recently converted David Bakhtiari’s $11-million roster bonus into a signing bonus, freeing up an extra $8.3 million in cap space. Fans in Green Bay immediately started speculating as to whether this move is a precursor to landing Watt.

Green Bay won’t be the only team in the hunt for Watt, who is reportedly “seriously considering” Cleveland as his next team.

