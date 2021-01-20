The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicts The Winner Of Packers vs. Bucs

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd on Aaron Rodgers.FOX Sports 1.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd is a big Tom Brady guy, but he’s officially picking against TB12 in this weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

On “The Herd” on Wednesday, Cowherd outlined his reasons for thinking the Green Bay Packers will beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two of them center around quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cowherd is a believer that Rodgers’ leap in Year Two under Matt LaFleur will continue on Sunday, and also thinks Rodgers’ uncharacteristically poor performance against Tampa Bay during the regular season won’t happen again.

His third, and final, reason for picking the Packers is the homefield advantage of playing in the cold of Lambeau Field.

Cowherd makes some valid points here, though we’ve learned never to count out Brady in the playoffs. Green Bay is the favorite for a reason, but no one will be shocked if the Bucs emerge victorious.

The NFC Championship Game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.


