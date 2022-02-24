Colin Cowherd Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play

Earlier Thursday morning, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported the Green Bay Packers will find out Aaron Rodgers‘ decision for the 2022 season in the very near future.

“Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources,” Russini tweeted. “I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.”

With his looming decision in mind, sports personalities are giving their final predictions for where Rodgers will land. The Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans were all mentioned at one point or another.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd doesn’t think Rodgers is going anywhere, though. He revealed his predictions for which quarterbacks will be starting for which NFL teams on Week 1 of the 2022 season.

He believes Rodgers will still be a member of the Packers.

What would you change? pic.twitter.com/pp9WLvSvzv — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 24, 2022

Rodgers is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons and is clearly still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. However, another heartbreaking end to the season with the Packers had fans wondering if he’d come back for another season.

Green Bay has been clearing cap space for a potentially massive contract offer to keep Rodgers with the team for the foreseeable future. Will Rodgers choose to remain with one organization for his entire career?

Only time will tell.