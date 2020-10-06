Colin Cowherd Ranks NFL’s Top 10 Teams After Week 4

Another week, another change to Colin Cowherd’s top 10 power rankings. During this afternoon’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd made a handful of changes to his weekly ‘Herd Hierarchy.’

Last week, Cowherd had the Chiefs as the No. 1 team in the NFL. Although he hasn’t changed the defending champs’ ranking just yet, he did move the Buccaneers out of the No. 2 spot for this week.

Following last night’s win over the Falcons, the Packers are now the second-best team in Cowherd’s weekly power rankings. It’s about time he showed respect to Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers.

Cowherd also welcomed a few teams to the ‘Herd Hierarchy’ for the first time this year. Both the Browns and Colts cracked the top 10 after impressive wins in Week 4.

Here’s how the top 10 looks for Cowherd through four weeks:

Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers New England Patriots Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills Pittsburgh Steelers Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns

Browns crack Top 10, Patriots hold steady. @ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams after Week 4: pic.twitter.com/nYvYRG9M0V — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2020

Cowherd knocked the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans out of his ‘Herd Hierarchy’ this week. However, he believes they could crack next week’s list depending on how they perform this Sunday.

The season is still very young, but the 10 teams on this list have to feel pretty confident about their playoff chances this year.

How do you feel about Cowherd’s top 10 heading into Week 5 of the season?