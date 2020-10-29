Colin Cowherd Reacts To Latest Packers Trade Rumor

The Green Bay Packers have been linked to a young, explosive wide receiver, and Colin Cowherd thinks they need to find a way to land him.

The Packers are said to be in the market for help on the perimeter before Tuesday’s trade deadline. One of the prominent names that has been linked to Green Bay is Will Fuller of the Houston Texans.

Fuller has struggled with injuries during his five years in Houston, but his production when he’s on the field is impressive. The 2016 first-round pick has caught touchdown passes in each of his last five games, including one last Sunday against the Packers.

This afternoon, Cowherd argued his case that the Packers must go get Fuller. His major reason is that their window to win with Aaron Rodgers won’t last forever.

The Packers need to capitalize while they can with Aaron Rodgers:@ColinCowherd: Go get Will Fuller. You're not going from Favre to Rodgers to another legend. It's not happening. pic.twitter.com/pDPFcr8vF6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 29, 2020

Acquiring Fuller might not be easy though. He’s a free agent at the end of the year, but the Texans still aren’t likely to just hand a player of his talent level over.

Also, there might be other teams out there bidding against the Packers. Wide receiver has been a popular position in trade rumors this year.

Green Bay will host the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, while Fuller and the Texans are idle.