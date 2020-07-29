Colin Cowherd Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Comments On Packers Future

When the Green Bay Packers officially drafted Jordan Love, the entire NFL world started wondering if the team would move on from Aaron Rodgers. After all, the team selected Rodgers back in 2005 to eventually replaced a franchise legend in Brett Favre.

Rodgers recently shared his initial reaction to Green Bay’s move in an interview with NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt on his new podcast with The Ringer.

“I love scotch but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well,” Rodgers told Brandt. “Once I got that text, I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers and I knew it was going to be one of those nights were people were going to start calling.”

Those comments have become the talk of the league for the past 24 hours. It’s not that common for a star player like Rodgers to be so brutally honest about a situation of this magnitude.

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd opened his show on Wednesday talking about the Packers quarterback. Cowherd actually applauded Rodgers for his comments, saying “He took all the tension out of the room.”

“Folks, if you draft a quarterback in the first round, they all play within two years. I believe the last quarterback to be drafted in the first round that didn’t play within two years was Aaron Rodgers. They’re going to play Jordan Love. They’re going to play him at least next year.”

"Aaron is just being brutally honest… He took all the tension out of the room."@ColinCowherd on comments from Aaron Rodgers that this could be his final season in Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/eg3zIh2WKu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 29, 2020

Rodgers has been a beloved figure in the Green Bay community for the past decade. Whenever the time comes for the team to hand over the offense to Love, it’ll be a sad day for most fans.

The Packers can still make a Super Bowl run with Rodgers at quarterback, but this storyline will likely linger throughout the year.