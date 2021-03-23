Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers’ Contract News

If the Green Bay Packers are going to restructure Aaron Rodgers’ contract this offseason, Colin Cowherd wants the reigning MVP to play hardball first.

ESPN insider Rob Demovsky recently reported that Green Bay wants to restructure Rodgers’ contract so it can free up cap space for this season. That potential move doesn’t sit well with Cowherd.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd made his stance on this subject very clear. He doesn’t want Rodgers to do any favors for the Packers just to end up being a lame-duck quarterback.

“The idea of restructuring Aaron’s contract so they’ll go pursue free agents – now, really? I don’t think I’d do Green Bay any solids here, just me. It doesn’t mean I’m a bad employee, I’m just not giving them break after break,” Cowherd said.

Rodgers’ current cap hits for the next three seasons are extremely high. Green Bay could lower those numbers by extending the All-Pro quarterback’s contract, but it’s unclear if he’s part of the team’s long-term plans.

Sooner or later, the Packers are going to see what Jordan Love can do as the starter. They wouldn’t select him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft if they didn’t think he could be Rodgers’ successor.

A restructured deal shouldn’t get done unless the Packers give Rodgers more long-term security. At least, that’s what Cowherd thinks.