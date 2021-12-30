Colin Cowherd Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Retirement Speculation

Aaron Rodgers shockingly revealed that he’s not ruling out retiring after the 2021 season is over.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on Wednesday.

Rodgers added it’s important for him to “not be a bum” on his way out of the NFL.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd addressed Rodgers’ comments on Thursday’s edition of The Herd, saying “There’s zero chance he’s retiring.”

So, why would Rodgers bring up retirement? Cowherd believes he’s sending a message to bad teams who might be interested in trading for him in the offseason.

“What he’s doing is sending out messages to all the bad teams in the league,” Cowherd added. “Denver, he’d go. Pittsburgh, he’d go.”

There’s a chance Rodgers put out this statement for this exact reason. However, we probably will never know.

Rodgers has been linked to a plethora of teams over the past year, such as the Broncos, Browns, 49ers, Raiders, Saints and Steelers.

If Rodgers is willing to play for another team in 2022, there will be a really rich trade market for him. And if he retires, well, it’d be one of the biggest surprises in recent memory.