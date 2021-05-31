Colin Cowherd Reacts To Latest Julio Jones Rumors

In the face of reports that the Seattle Seahawks are interested in trading for Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, Colin Cowherd has been thinking about one player who isn’t on either team.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that he can see why Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might be frustrated. He pointed out that across the league, teams are doing what they can to support and build around their star quarterbacks.

But the Packers have not done the same for Rodgers, he argued. Cowherd pointed out that while teams like the Seahawks have done what they can to appease their quarterbacks, the Packers have done very little. They didn’t sign any big receivers or offensive linemen in free agency or the draft.

“Aaron Rodgers, crickets…” Cowherd said, referring to teams giving support to their quarterbacks. “Yeah I think I would be ticked off after awhile. I think I’d be annoyed.”

The end result of all of that appears to be a standoff between Rodgers and the Packers over his future in Green Bay. Rodgers reportedly wants out and may even be willing to retire rather than play for them again.

Green Bay certainly won’t be appeasing Rodgers by not going out and trading for Julio Jones. And that might be one of the many reasons Rodgers allegedly wants to leave.

Does Cowherd have a point here? Should Aaron Rodgers feel frustrated over the situation right now?