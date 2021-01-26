Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Situation

Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss left many, including Colin Cowherd, analyzing his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers saying that his future is “uncertain” raised plenty of eyebrows, but when all is said and done, Cowherd doesn’t think that the quarterback will be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Financially, it wouldn’t make sense for the Packers to move on, and Cowherd thinks that a divorce wouldn’t be wise for either side from a football standpoint.

“Is Green Bay better without him? No. Is Aaron better without Green Bay? No,” Cowherd said, theorizing the 37-year-old QB was just feeling frustrated on Sunday after getting “Brady’d.”

Why would Aaron Rodgers leave Green Bay? "Here's what happened. You got Brady'd. Mahomes has already been Brady'd. Peyton Manning spent a career of it." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/IPzj4TgKgW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 26, 2021

Earlier today, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Rodgers might have had an ulterior motive for opening his mouth on Sunday. He apparently wants a new contract.

Meanwhile, Packers CEO Mark Murphy left no doubt on Monday night what the franchise’s plans are for Rodgers.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

It should be an interesting offseason in Green Bay, even if we tend to agree with Cowherd that Rodgers will be a Packer next fall.