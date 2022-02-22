Colin Cowherd Reacts To Tuesday’s Aaron Rodgers Speculation

FS1’s Colin Cowherd has followed up Aaron Rodgers‘ cryptic overnight social media post with one of his own this morning.

Late last night, Rodgers made a post on Instagram with several photos, including one with his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley and another of teammates Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. Rodgers captioned the post with a long list of thank yous and mildly inspirational quotes.

On “The Volume Sports” this morning, Cowherd said Rodgers’ words read like “a cheesy Hallmark poster.” He also seemed to speculate the deeper meaning of what Rodgers wrote.

“My thoughts on Aaron today. he’s very interesting,” Cowherd said. “Usually, you don’t bail on people after telling them you loved them. But he is unique, is he not?”

.@ColinCowherd weighs in on the latest cryptic Instagram post from Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/pxg88EOLOt — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 22, 2022

It seems like Cowherd is implying Rodgers will leave Green Bay even after expressing his gratitude for so many people there. That’s certainly a position many others have taken after analyzing his post.

Then again, Rodgers could just be doing all of this to troll the general public. It’s not like he hasn’t done that before.

Either way, we should be getting some actual clarity on his future in the coming weeks.