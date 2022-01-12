Colin Cowherd Reveals His Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd has an interesting conspiracy theory about Aaron Rodgers and the recent report about him considering a Super Bowl boycott.

Rodgers slammed the report, which originated from a text to former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason suggesting that the reigning MVP could threaten to boycott the Super Bowl as a protest against the NFL’s COVID-19 policies.

Esiason and co-host Gregg Giannotti later confirmed that the text was false and a prank. On his podcast today, Cowherd shared his own story about a fake tip he had gotten about Rodgers.

“Several years ago, when I was ripping Aaron Rodgers, I got a text from a Virginia number anonymously giving me inside information on the Packers,” Cowherd said. “Some of it was pretty darn detailed, like way more than your typical fan. So I looked up the number, I looked up the address of the number, and in no way did it appear to be somebody that worked for an NFL team. But there was too much information for it not to be an insider.”

Cowherd went on to disclose that the mystery text said Rodgers was leaving Green Bay. Then, he dropped his theory, which is that Rodgers himself is leaking these rumors through proxy to discredit the media.

“It was almost like someone was trying to set me up to look bad. It was almost like somebody was trying to set Boomer up to look bad,” Cowherd said. “Is it possible that somebody in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is trying to create, when the criticism gets hot, a little misinformation campaign which he can use to validate the inaccuracy of the media?”

Is Aaron Rodgers behind the "Super Bowl boycott" text?@ColinCowherd has a story that may back that up… pic.twitter.com/NB0jx3QRwi — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 12, 2022

Intriguing theory, though there is no way to prove it of course. I’ll be honest, I wondered the same thing myself when the Super Bowl boycott rumor popped up.

We know Rodgers loves to have fun and get a rise out of the media/public. Is it that absurd to think he could be behind something like this, even in the heat of another MVP-caliber season?

Or did somebody independent of Rodgers decide to troll Boomer and Gio? What do you think?