Aaron Rodgers has not requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers at this time. If he does, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes there’s a perfect landing spot for the reigning MVP.

On Friday afternoon, Cowherd stated his case as to why the Denver Broncos make a lot of sense for Rodgers.

“There is one team, standalone, that Aaron could choose that’s simply a better overall roster,” Cowherd said. “It’s indisputable. It’s Denver. Left tackle, Pro Bowler. Receivers, lot of them. Tight end, gifted. Running backs, great set. The defense, outstanding secondary.”

The Broncos are loaded with talent on offense, that’s for sure. Their roster features Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams.

Rodgers told the public on Thursday that a decision is coming soon. It certainly sounds like he’ll be back for the 2022 season, regardless if it’s with the Packers or another team.

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “The best decision for me moving forward, not really place, more just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do? The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place.”

