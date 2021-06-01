Colin Cowherd Says Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Misjudged’ 1 Aspect

It’s too early to tell who’ll win this offseason showdown between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. What we do know, however, is that Colin Cowherd’s stance on this topic has changed.

Last week, Cowherd was saying that Green Bay should “pony up” and give Rodgers what he wants. If that means Rodgers wants the front office to acquire Julio Jones, then so be it.

One week later, Cowherd believe Rodgers misjudged how popular he is in Green Bay. He no longer thinks the fan base is begging for the three-time MVP to remain with the team.

“Aaron, I believe, has misjudged his popularity in Green Bay,” Cowherd said. “He’s never been a perfect fit, he’s California cool and they wear cheesehead hats in their 40s and 50s. But Green Bay’s front office listens to Milwaukee radio and hears from their fans – they still write letters and send them emails. And the fans in Green Bay are not defending and yelling at the organization.”

This is a drastically different take from the one Cowherd had last week.

As for Rodgers, he recently opened up about his fractured relationship with the Packers during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Green Bay’s front office has stated several times that it doesn’t want to trade Rodgers. We’ll see if he forces their hand later this offseason though.