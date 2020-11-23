Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 NFL Contender He Can’t Trust

The Green Bay Packers are 7-3 on the season but Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd still wants to see more out of the NFC North leaders.

Yesterday, Green Bay blew a 28-14 halftime lead and lost 34-31 to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. On Monday, Cowherd continued with his analogy that the Packers are “the convertible sports car of the NFL.”

“Nobody looks cooler, nobody is better in better weather. They just scream country club living,” Cowherd said. “But they’ve never been in a fight and won a fight in their life.”

Now, Cowherd went on to say he thinks Green Bay probably finishes 13-3, which would mean they win out. However, he’s still doubting the team’s ability to win in a physical, fistfight type of game.

Yesterday's loss is why the Packers can't be trusted: @ColinCowherd: They haven't solved anything. Green Bay remains the convertible sports car of the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bfR01x2L4k — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 23, 2020

Green Bay will look to bounce back next Sunday night against the 5-5 Chicago Bears, who are in a free fall following a 5-1 start.

In fact, Chicago is still not sure who will be starting at quarterback against the Pack.

Chicago QBs Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) and Nick Foles (hip) are still dealing with injuries, and Bears’ HC Matt Nagy declined to name a starter for Sunday’s game in Green Bay, saying a QB change is still "on the table." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Of the Packers’ final six opponents, only one (the 7-3 Tennessee Titans) has a winning record.