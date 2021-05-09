Colin Cowherd Warns Aaron Rodgers Of 1 Possible Destination

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to want out of Green Bay and one NFL franchise has been mentioned the most as a potential landing spot: Denver.

The Broncos are rumored to be the favorite for Rodgers, who is reportedly unhappy with the state of the franchise in Green Bay. He has reportedly informed the Packers that he wishes to be traded, though the NFC North franchise has yet to give in to his request.

Rodgers reportedly has one preferred trade destination: Denver. The Broncos have some fun weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Unsurprisingly, the AFC West franchise reportedly has interest in trading for Rodgers.

“I think it’s better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers’ camp that Denver is his number one destination,” Benjamin Allbright said. “His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos.”

Colin Cowherd is skeptical of the Broncos being a good landing spot, though. He warned Rodgers that Denver might be less of a Super Bowl contender than Green Bay.

“Aaron Rodgers is closer to the Super Bowl in Green Bay this morning than he would be in Denver,” Cowherd said.

"Aaron Rodgers is closer to the Super Bowl in Green Bay this morning than he would be in Denver." — @ColinCowherd on why the Packers QB should be wary if he lands with the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/aMEi7dlaWO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 6, 2021

That might be true, but it might not be about a Super Bowl for Rodgers.

The next few weeks will be interesting, that is for sure.