Corey Linsley Addresses His Future With The Green Bay Packers

The Packers season came to a close over the weekend, leaving the future of many of the team’s top players uncertain.

Among Green Bay’s impending free agent class is center Corey Linsley. The 29-year-old earned his first All-Pro designation in his seventh season in 2020, helping to headline the Packers stout offensive line. However, his three-year contract comes to a close with the conclusion of Green Bay’s campaign, sending the center into the gamut of free agency.

On Monday, Linsley confirmed that his agent has yet to have any substantive conversations with the Packers about returning next year.

“That’s not to say something couldn’t happen, but up this point, it’s been complimentary but nothing of substance,” Linsley said per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The 29-year-old didn’t sound entirely optimistic about a return to Green Bay. Already, he seems prepared to the test the waters elsewhere.

“It’s a lot of emotions going on. It is what it is,” he continued, according to Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I feel like I put out some good film and did the best that I could this year. Hopefully if the Packers don’t re-sign me, hopefully another team will.”

Packers All Pro center Corey Linsley, a pending free agent, said his agent hasn't had any talks with the Packers. "That's not to say something couldn't happen but up this point, it's been complimentary but nothing of substance."… https://t.co/b65OMvK8qn pic.twitter.com/Dr07vBZflT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 25, 2021

Linsley joined his quarterback Aaron Rodgers in making tentative comments about a future with the Packers. Fresh off a tough defeat at the hands of Tom Brady, the 37-year-old quarterback sounded unsure about staying in Green Bay.

“A lot of guys futures that are, you know, uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers said following Sunday’s loss in the NFC Championship. “That’s what’s sad about it most. . . . Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it all.”

The Packers would be remiss to not appease their franchise quarterback who will likely win this year’s Most Valuable Player award. The organization would also be wise to sign Linsley to a new deal to keep their talented offensive line together.

By making those two moves, along with a few others, the Packers could find themselves back in the NFC Championship as soon as next year.