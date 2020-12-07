Cris Collinsworth upset fans of one star quarterback on Sunday night.

The NBC analyst is clearly a huge fan of Patrick Mahomes. Who isn’t, right? The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the best in the game and he’s having a sensational season.

Collinsworth might have gone a bit overboard with his praise on Sunday night, though.

The longtime NFL analyst made a claim about Mahomes that upset the fans of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Nobody in the NFL gets opposing defenses to jump offsides more often than Patrick Mahomes,” Collinsworth said.

Rodgers, of course, is arguably the best hard-count specialist in football history. The Green Bay Packers quarterback takes pride in how good he is at getting defenses to jump offsides. Packers fans vehemently disagree with the claim Collinsworth made on Sunday night.

“Nobody in the NFL gets opposing defenses to jump offsides more often than Patrick Mahomes” – @CollinsworthPFF pic.twitter.com/ZS1o69b0hL — Lombardi Ave (@lombardiave) December 7, 2020

This was my exact face when collinsworth said no QB gets defenses to jump offsides better than mahomes pic.twitter.com/2zrIUiZ4qw — 𝕿𝖎𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖙𝖔𝖜𝖓 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 🏆🧀 (@TitletownReign) December 7, 2020

“No quarterback in the NFL gets opposing teams to jump offsides more than Patrick Mahomes.” 🗣 Chris Collinsworth And the survey says … ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NOUVEhpd2k — Jacob Quick (@Jetts_Quick) December 7, 2020

Rodgers admitted earlier this season that playing without fans in the crowd can help his hard-count ability.

“I mentioned that early in training camp. I feel like it was going to be an advantage for guys like myself with who have cadence that can be rhythmic enough to draw people offside,” he said. “At the bare minimum, it definitely keeps them at bay. They’re not really able to jump the snap count, which, for us, is all it needs to do. It’s a new world we’re living in, playing in.”

Mahomes is pretty good at it, too, but Packers fans aren’t ready to put him in Rodgers’ territory.