Cris Collinsworth’s Old Comment On Aaron Rodgers Goes Viral

Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the offseason after reports indicate that he’s frustrated with the Green Bay Packers. Many have wondered if that means the 2020 MVP is headed for a breakup with the organization that drafted him.

If that is indeed the case, it’s important to look back on all that Rodgers accomplished as the Packers quarterback. The former first round pick helped carry the organization to a Super Bowl victory in the 2010 season and has won three NFL MVP awards.

However, not everyone believed that Rodgers would be able to reach the levels of success that he did. An old clip of Cris Collinsworth showed that the former NFL wide receiver turned color commentator was among those who was unsure that the dynamic quarterback could become a proven winner.

In Week 13 of the 2007 season, Rodgers entered the game for an injured Brett Favre and got off to a rough start. After a botched play on his first drive, Collinsworth criticized the young quarterback, saying that the Packers wouldn’t be able to win a lot of games unless Rodgers turned things around.

“You aren’t going to win a whole lot with Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback, unless things change drastically,” Collinsworth said during the broadcast of the Packers game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The night Brett Favre got hurt and Aaron Rodgers had to come in the replace him.

Collinsworth shouldn’t be judged off a one-line comment during the heat of the action, but he couldn’t have been more wrong. Rodgers has gone on to become a proven winner in Green Bay and will leave the NFL as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

In his 13 years as a starter, Rodgers has posted an overall record of 126−63−1. Although he’s had some unfortunate losses in the postseason, the three-time MVP has clearly shown a knack for winning football games.

Rodgers’ reputation as one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen is secure, but he’d clearly like to add to his legacy before he retires. Time will tell if he’s able to find that late career success with the Packers or elsewhere.