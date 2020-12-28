Track Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth is one of the best NFL analysts on TV, but he often gets on viewers’ nerves with one-liners during Sunday Night Football.

One particular one-liner has gotten on the nerves of track and field fans during tonight’s game between Green Bay and Tennessee.

Collinsworth, who doesn’t appear to be much of a track and field fan, made a ridiculous claim about the 200 meter dash on Sunday night.

“14 seconds, that’s like running the 200 meters for some guys,” Collinsworth said on NBC’s broadcast.

"14 seconds, that's like running the 200 meters for some guys" – Chris Collinsworth. There's still so much work to be done. #trackfootball — Brian Spilbeler (@CoachSpil) December 28, 2020

Fact check: The world record for the 200 meter dash is a little more than 19 seconds, run by Jamaican star Usain Bolt.

Collinsworth just said that “14 seconds like running 200m for some guys.” Excuse me…where are these humans you speak of? @usainbolt ran it in 19.19s or something like that. Who is shaving 5 seconds off that?! — Brook Crawford (@8Crawdaddy3) December 28, 2020

Collinsworth should probably know better, too.

The former NFL wide receiver was actually a pretty good track athlete in high school. The former Cincinnati Bengals star won the Class 3A 100-yard-dash for the Astronaut War Eagles in Florida in 1976.

It appears to have been a while since the NBC analyst paid serious attention to the sport, though, considering what he said on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Packers are leading the Titans, 19-14, early in the third quarter on NBC.