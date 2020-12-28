The Spun

Track Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth is one of the best NFL analysts on TV, but he often gets on viewers’ nerves with one-liners during Sunday Night Football.

One particular one-liner has gotten on the nerves of track and field fans during tonight’s game between Green Bay and Tennessee.

Collinsworth, who doesn’t appear to be much of a track and field fan, made a ridiculous claim about the 200 meter dash on Sunday night.

“14 seconds, that’s like running the 200 meters for some guys,” Collinsworth said on NBC’s broadcast. 

Fact check: The world record for the 200 meter dash is a little more than 19 seconds, run by Jamaican star Usain Bolt.

Collinsworth should probably know better, too.

The former NFL wide receiver was actually a pretty good track athlete in high school. The former Cincinnati Bengals star won the Class 3A 100-yard-dash for the Astronaut War Eagles in Florida in 1976.

It appears to have been a while since the NBC analyst paid serious attention to the sport, though, considering what he said on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Packers are leading the Titans, 19-14, early in the third quarter on NBC.


