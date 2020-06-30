Dan Orlovsky Suggests Blockbuster Move For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers had an outstanding season in 2019, winning 13 games and making it all the way to the NFC Championship. Instead of using the 2020 NFL Draft as a chance to add immediate-impact prospects, the front office went after its quarterback of the future.

Green Bay selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round. Fans weren’t pleased with either pick, especially since the clock is ticking for Aaron Rodgers to win another Super Bowl.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky doesn’t believe all hope is lost for the Packers just yet. In fact, he wants to see the front office go out and sign one of the best players available on the open market.

During this morning’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky suggested that Green Bay should go after former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. Here’s what Orlovsky had to say about the potential move, via 247Sports:

“Their second-leading receiver right now is a tailback, when it comes to receptions, and their second-leading receiver when it comes to that position is Allen Lazard, who had 35 catches last year. You want to tell me how they can right a wrong done this offseason? Sign Antonio Brown. You’re going to tell me you put Davante Adams and Antonio Brown on that offense? That is dangerous.”

Brown would form an incredible one-two punch with Davante Adams, who has quickly become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

There is plenty of baggage that comes with Brown. It’s also worth noting that he could receive a suspension depending on what is found in the league’s investigation.

Perhaps the Packers will see Allen Lazard and Marques Valdes-Scantling take that next step this fall, but there are no guarantees either one dramatically improves.

Signing a player with Brown’s production and off-field history makes it a high risk, high reward scenario. We’ll see if Green Bay is willing to take a chance on the star wideout.