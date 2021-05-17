Dan Orlovsky Says There’s 1 Best Fit For Aaron Rodgers

As the standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues, fans and analysts can’t stop thinking about where he might go next. One such analyst is ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, the ESPN analyst discussed whether the relationship between the two sides is mendable. When the topic reached possible trade destinations, Orlovsky explained that the Denver Broncos would be the best fit for Aaron Rodgers.

“Now if (Rodgers’ agent) comes back and says ‘The Denver Broncos are in,’ Rodgers isn’t coming back,” Orlovsky said. “If the Denver Broncos are going to sell the farm, Aaron’s not going back.”

When pressed on why the Broncos would be the best fit, Orlovsky said that their combination of great defense and the pieces they have on offense makes them ideal for Rodgers. He believes the Broncos would be immediate Super Bowl contenders if they add Rodgers.

“That is a team, that if Aaron Rodgers goes to them, the Chiefs and the AFC are concerned, and they are no question, bonafide Super Bowl contenders.”

Orlovsky predicted that the Broncos will make an offer to the Packers at some point. He predicts them offering three or even four first-round picks for the three-time NFL MVP.

The Denver Broncos have not made the playoffs winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning in 2015. Since then, they’ve cycled through quarterbacks with an offense that’s ranked in the bottom half of the league.

Orlovsky may be right that the Broncos would become instant contenders with Aaron Rodgers. He is, after all, one of the elite quarterbacks and would be joining a team with solid defensive players.

It all comes down to whether the Packers are willing to listen to offers – from Denver or anyone else.