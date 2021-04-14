Danica Patrick Shares Honest Admission On Breakup With Aaron Rodgers

Former racecar driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke up last summer after more than two years together.

Since then, Rodgers has rebounded with actress Shailene Woodley. The pair are engaged to be married. Patrick, meanwhile, is reportedly “single at the moment” and “enjoying life.”

Patrick has been candid about the breakup and how it affected her in the past. In this week’s episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, she was brutally honest about how the split left her “broken open” but has since helped her learn about herself.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

As tough as this high-profile breakup had to have been for both parties, it’s good to see Patrick and Rodgers appear to be living well in the aftermath.

At the end of the day, that is what matters most.