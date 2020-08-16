Danica Patrick had the perfect response on her Instagram Story to a troll’s comment about her breakup with Aaron Rodgers.

Breakups are never easy, especially when you’re constantly reminded about them in the comment sections of your social media pages. This is unfortunately what Patrick has had to go through lately.

The former NASCAR star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback split earlier this summer. The couple had been together for more than a year.

Patrick is now moving on, but every once in a while, an awful troll decides to bring it up on Instagram. Patrick had the perfect response to one troll on Instagram earlier this week.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men. From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem in dating,” the troll wrote.

Patrick did not hesitate to clap back.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed.

“Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true,” she wrote back.

Well put, Danica.