Danica Patrick had the perfect response on her Instagram Story to a troll’s comment about her breakup with Aaron Rodgers.
Breakups are never easy, especially when you’re constantly reminded about them in the comment sections of your social media pages. This is unfortunately what Patrick has had to go through lately.
The former NASCAR star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback split earlier this summer. The couple had been together for more than a year.
Patrick is now moving on, but every once in a while, an awful troll decides to bring it up on Instagram. Patrick had the perfect response to one troll on Instagram earlier this week.
“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men. From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem in dating,” the troll wrote.
Patrick did not hesitate to clap back.
“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed.
“Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true,” she wrote back.
I’ve got me, I always have. • I started doing @theclass last week because @lilyniels has been loving it and we did a few classes together. Turns out, now I do too! It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ……Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life. ✨ • We all “got” ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean….. we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!! 💙
Well put, Danica.