Danica Patrick Had Cryptic Message After Aaron Rodgers’ Engagement

Danica Patrick shared a cryptic message about relationships following the news of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, getting engaged.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is no stranger to celebrity relationships, having dated Patrick and actress Olivia Munn. However, Rodgers surprised the NFL world when he announced his engagement last month. The MVP quarterback is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, who confirmed the news herself.

Rodgers dated Patrick prior to getting engaged to Woodley. The superstar quarterback and the former NASCAR star broke up at some point in 2020.

Patrick recently took a trip overseas and shared a cryptic message about relationships.

The former NASCAR star urged those following her to “stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make you feel better.”

Patrick added: “Simply because it won’t work! I have tried! I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples. And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while … and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt.”

Rodgers and Patrick dated for more than a year, buying a $28 million home together in Southern California.

Unfortunately, their relationship did not work out, but hopefully they’ve both been able to find happiness since.