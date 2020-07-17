Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Officially Split After 2 Years Together

Earlier this week, speculation ran rampant that Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick split up.

The rumors first started when Patrick appeared to have unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram. Over the past few months, she’s been posting plenty of pictures on the social media platform.

None of those included the start quarterback – dating back to April. One thing was certain, she’s no longer following the Packers franchise quarterback – which was the first sign of their reported split.

Well, all of those rumors can be put to bed. On Thursday afternoon, a representative of Danica Patrick confirmed to E! News that the couple has broken up.

“Danica’s rep confirms to E! News that she and the Packers star are ‘no longer together,'” the story reported.

The last photo on Patrick’s Instagram page of the couple came back in early April.

Over the weekend, Rodgers participated in the American Century Championship on Lake Tahoe. It’s a celebrity golf tournament that sees some of the biggest names in the sporting world compete.

In years past, Patrick has attended the event with Rodgers, but she wasn’t there this weekend. That added to the rumors, which have now been confirmed.

Although Patrick decided to unfollow Rodgers on social media, it looks like the Packers quarterback is still following the former race car driver.

As they say, all good things come to an end.