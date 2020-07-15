Danica Patrick Appears To Have Unfollowed Aaron Rodgers

Over the past two years, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the world has been Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former star race car driver Danica Patrick.

Unfortunately, it looks like their relationship might be coming to an end. Patrick appears to have unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram, a potential sign their relationship is over.

Over the past few months, she’s been posting plenty of pictures on the social media platform. None of those have included the star quarterback.

Whether or not that’s a consequence of quarantine, we’ll never know. One thing is for certain, she’s no longer following the Packers franchise quarterback – which is the first sign of their reported split.

The last photo of the couple together stretches back to early April.

Patrick also allegedly unliked all of the photos she had previously like on Rodgers’ Instagram page.

In the age of social media, we’ll have to follow the clues they left behind. For now, it looks like the two have gone their separate ways.

Over the weekend, Rodgers participated in the American Century Championship on Lake Tahoe. It’s a celebrity golf tournament that sees some of the biggest names in the sporting world compete.

In years past, Patrick has attended the event with Rodgers, but she wasn’t there this weekend.

Perhaps there is some credence to the rumors of a potential split after all.