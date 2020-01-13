Danica Patrick Shares Celebratory Packers Win Photo

The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the Super Bowl after last night’s 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Green Bay hasn’t been to the big game in nine years.

Danica Patrick was just one of the many Packer fans in attendance for the Lambeau Field season finale last night. In case you were unaware, Patrick has been dating Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers for several years now.

It looks like Patrick and her friends and family were inside in a box shut off from the weather conditions last night. That didn’t prevent them from enjoying the game though.

Patrick posted a celebratory photo of her group on Instagram earlier today.

“Kind of excited crew last night! go pack go!!!!!!…..onto San Fran! Feelin it. Anybody else?!!!!!!!” Patrick wrote.

Patrick will no doubt be at Levi’s Stadium for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. The winner moves on to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Packers-Niners will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.