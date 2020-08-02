Danica Patrick Shares New Message Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Danica Patrick shared an introspective message on Instagram a couple of weeks after her breakup with Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR driver and the Green Bay Packers quarterback dated for more than a year. Unfortunately, the couple split earlier this year.

Patrick has posted a couple of messages on Instagram following the news of the breakup, though she’s yet to officially comment on it.

The 38-year-old driver posted a new, introspective message on Instagram today.

“I’ve got me, I always have,” she wrote.

Patrick then went into detail on the new class that she’s been taking.

“It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ……Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life,” she wrote.

“We all “got” ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean….. we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!!” Patrick added.