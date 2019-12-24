Photo: Danica Patrick Enjoyed The Packers’ Win On Monday Night

Monday night was a good time to be a Green Bay Packers fan, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. locked up the NFC North division. The Packers beat the Vikings on ESPN’s Monday Night Football to win the division and secure a top-three seed in the playoffs.

This was the Packers’ first NFC North title since 2016. A lot of Green Bay’s wins this season haven’t been pretty, but elite defense – and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback – can take a team far.

“Winning is always beautiful,” Rodgers said following the win. “Defense wins NFC North championships.”

Rodgers’ girlfriend, Danica Patrick, was in a happy mood following the win, too.

The former NASCAR driver took to Instagram to celebrate the victory.

The Packers are hoping this won’t be the last celebration of the season.

Green Bay will be a top-three seed in the upcoming NFC Playoffs and, depending on what happens in Week 17, could have a bye into the divisional round.

For now, though, the Packers will enjoy this division title.