Photo: Danica Patrick Enjoyed The Packers’ Win On Monday Night

Danica Patrick watches Aaron Rodgers at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Danica Patrick looks on during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course on February 07, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Monday night was a good time to be a Green Bay Packers fan, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. locked up the NFC North division. The Packers beat the Vikings on ESPN’s Monday Night Football to win the division and secure a top-three seed in the playoffs.

This was the Packers’ first NFC North title since 2016. A lot of Green Bay’s wins this season haven’t been pretty, but elite defense – and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback – can take a team far.

“Winning is always beautiful,” Rodgers said following the win. “Defense wins NFC North championships.”

Rodgers’ girlfriend, Danica Patrick, was in a happy mood following the win, too.

The former NASCAR driver took to Instagram to celebrate the victory.

Danica Patrick celebrates the Packers win on Monday night.

The Packers are hoping this won’t be the last celebration of the season.

Green Bay will be a top-three seed in the upcoming NFC Playoffs and, depending on what happens in Week 17, could have a bye into the divisional round.

For now, though, the Packers will enjoy this division title.

