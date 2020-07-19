Danica Patrick Shares Cryptic Message After Breakup With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick dated for more than two years, but the power couple has reportedly decided to call it quits.

Earlier this week, speculation brewed when it was discovered that Patrick no longer followed Rodgers on Instagram. The breakup has since been confirmed by E! News.

“Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are going their separate ways after dating for over two years. Danica’s rep confirms to E! News that she and the Packers star are ‘no longer together,’” the report confirms.

Patrick has not yet publicly commented on the breakup, but she has posted some cryptic messages on Instagram.

“Listen to your body,” Patrick captioned one post. “You know the saying ‘gut feeling’? I have found it speaks to me before the mind. I take it as an invitation to stop and look within. I journal and ask — what could be going on?”

Patrick later shared a quote that said: “The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on.”

Patrick also shared a passage about relationships.

“Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes,” the passage began. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle?

“The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time.”

Patrick has been working out and spending time with friends since the breakup, according to her Instagram page. Rodgers, meanwhile, is preparing for the 2020 NFL season.