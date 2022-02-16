Danica Patrick Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up with fiancee Shailene Woodley. This latest issue in his personal life has people talking about another celebrity he was once with.

Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been trending on Twitter and other social media this afternoon. Rodgers and Patrick were an item from 2018 to 2020, and considered one of the biggest sports power couples at one point.

Now that Rodgers has broken up with yet another person he was in a relationship with, people are starting to speculate. Since 2017 he’s broken up with Patrick, Woodley and actress Olivia Munn.

Fans believe that Rodgers might be the reason his relationships aren’t working. Some find it funny while others think it’s a sign that he’s just a bad person at an interpersonal level:

Danica Patrick, Olivia Munn. Shailene Woodley. I’m beginning to think Aaron might be the problem.. — please resuscitate eastofhawaii (@white64ss) February 16, 2022

Olivia Munn ❌

Danica Patrick ❌

Shailene Woodley ❌ Aaron Rodgers = Football Guy https://t.co/XVD1ydNgvP — Kyle Tulley (@Kyle_Tulley) February 16, 2022

Olivia Munn.. Danica Patrick and Shaliene Woodley.. tough to make that work.. Aaron Rodgers is a complete douche.. guy must be insufferable to be with — Peter Montesanto (@petermontesanto) February 16, 2022

Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and Shailene Woodley. Me thinks Aaron Rodgers has a major case of cooties. https://t.co/81nnL3byBV — Sharon M. Peterson, Professional Underdog (@stone4031) February 16, 2022

As fun as it may be for fans to take their shots at Aaron Rodgers, his breakups don’t really mean a whole lot behind the scenes.

A notable case in point would be New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who had numerous relationships with some of the top singers, models and actresses in the world all the way into his late-30s. Jeter finally settled down with Hannah Davis in 2016 – he was in his 40s by that point – and now has three kids.

Rodgers might find himself in a similar position once his NFL career is over for good.