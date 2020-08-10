Danica Patrick Responds To Troll’s Aaron Rodgers Breakup Comment

Danica Patrick has been pretty outspoken on Instagram in the weeks following her breakup with Aaron Rodgers.

While the former NASCAR star turned podcaster has not specifically addressed the breakup, she’s spoken openly about relationships and her mental state.

Unfortunately, social media often comes with trolls, and one left a comment for Patrick on a recent Instagram post.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men. From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem in dating,” the troll said.

Patrick rightfully called out the troll on her Instagram Story.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” Danica wrote, per TMZ

“Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true.” Patrick and Rodgers dated for more than a year, but split at some point during the quarantine, according to multiple reports. The former NASCAR driver posted a quote about relationships in the wake of the breakup. “Look at the chosen relationships in your life and notice any themes,” the quote read. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle? The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time.”