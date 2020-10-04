Danica Patrick Is Warning Her Next Boyfriend After Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have begun to open up about their relationship and their mindsets following the breakup.

Rodgers and Patrick were together for more than a year, but the couple broke up earlier this summer.

Patrick recently appeared on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show”. During her appearance, Patrick discussed the relationship and sent a bit of a warning to whoever she’s going to date next.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick said. “Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

Rodgers opened up about his mindset during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on Tuesday.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Good for both of them. Hopefully both Aaron and Danica find true happiness in their next relationship.