Danny Kanell Has Message For The Media After Aaron Rodgers News

On Friday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccination status.

It was reported earlier this week that Rodgers was unvaccinated. The reigning MVP called out the media during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” saying there was a “witch hunt” going on across the league regarding players’ vaccination statuses.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

That comment from Rodgers didn’t sit well with several members of the media. Danny Kanell of CBS Sports, however, doesn’t believe Rodgers deserves the criticism that he’s been receiving this week.

“So basically Aaron Rodgers had completely VALID reasons for not getting vaccinated,” Kanell tweeted on Friday. “And yet for 3 days the NFL media have completely crushed him by calling him a liar and selfish.”

When asked why he’s not vaccinated, Rodgers revealed that he’s allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers will not be able to suit up for the Packers this weekend. He could return in time for next Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.