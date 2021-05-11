Davante Adams Was Asked If Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Will Affect His Future

Davante Adams became the latest member of the Green Bay Packers to field questions about the ongoing drama with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview with Colin Cowherd on Monday, the 28-year-old All Pro wide receiver spoke candidly about the situation involving the three-time MVP. Adams said that he supports his quarterback “100 percent” but did reveal that he might reconsider his own future with the Packers if Rodgers did leave Green Bay.

“Potentially. Potentially,” Adams said on The Herd. “That’s my guy. That’s the only guy I’ve had other than that 2017 season when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with. We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot.

“We’ve established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. It doesn’t mean I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

If Rodgers does end up leaving the Packers, it’s possible that Adams could follow soon after. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2021 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Adams also spoke briefly about what he’s heard from Rodgers this offseason. Although he didn’t reveal much, it sounds like the 37-year-old quarterback is still trying to figure out what to do moving forward.

“A lot is still being figured out on his end,” Adams said during The Herd on Monday.

Clearly Rodgers and the Packers All Pro wide receiver are close, so both will be worth watching throughout the rest of the offseason.