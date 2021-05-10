Davante Adams Shares What He’s Heard From Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams isn’t quite sure which quarterback he’ll be catching passes from this upcoming season. Such uncertainty continues to grow as the off-season rolls along.

It’s been a whirlwind of an off-season for the Packers, who have no clue how to handle the Aaron Rodgers situation. The veteran quarterback has made it clear he wants out of Green Bay, but no drastic decisions have been made just yet.

How the Rodgers situation pans out could have a massive impact on players like Adams, who’s spent his entire career with the veteran quarterback.

Adams still isn’t sure what Rodgers is going to do. In fact, Adams recently spoke to Rodgers and even the Packers quarterback doesn’t know what he’s going to do. Simply put, Rodgers and the Packers are still in limbo.

“A lot is still being figured out on his end,” Adams told Colin Cowherd during The Herd on Monday.

On a more positive note, Adams is hopeful he’ll soon rejoin Cowherd’s show to celebrate Rodgers potentially staying in Green Bay.

Davante Adams on @TheHerd said he's 100% behind Aaron Rodgers and while "a few things need to get ironed out first" between Rodgers and the #Packers, Adams added: "Hopefully I’ll be back on the show and we’ll be celebrating." — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 10, 2021

Aaron Rodgers’ decision has plenty of factors. On the football side of things, his path to a Super Bowl is easiest in Green Bay. The Packers have been to two straight NFC Championships. But Rodgers clearly has other priorities at the moment.

A lack of freedom is the central point of Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers. He doesn’t have a great relationship with Green Bay’s front office.

Adams, meanwhile, is clearly hoping Rodgers sticks around, but that’s up to the Packers.