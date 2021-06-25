Aaron Rodgers‘ MVP season in 2020 coincided with a true superstar turn for Davante Adams. Now, the quarterback’s holdout threatens to break up that elite duo.

Adams caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, despite playing in just 14 of the Green Bay Packers‘ 16 games. He inserted himself squarely in the “best wide receiver in the world” conversation with his performance last year.

Adams and Rodgers are very close, and Adams has avoided upsetting the apple cart when asked about his quarterback’s absence. “I back him and I support him whatever he does,” he recently told Fox News. “Like I said, praying that he comes back, but if not I’ll be there and I’ll be working.”

Like the rest of us, Adams doesn’t know for sure if Aaron Rodgers will make it back. He is keeping the faith that No. 12 will be throwing him the rock this fall.

“Honestly, I’m not a gambling man, so it’s tough to say what the chances are on that, but we’re all just praying that he comes back,” Davante Adams told Bleacher Report. “That’s my guy. His locker is always going to be there. I don’t see him leaving and I pray that he doesn’t. We’re all just going to stay in good spirits and just let the chips fall where they may.”

He also admits that Rodgers’ status may impact his free agency decision. Adams is in line for a massive contract after the season, though he’s made it known that he’d like to remain a Packer.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere. That’s only one piece of it, though. Obviously the quarterback situation helps it, but the stars got to align across the board as far as contractually. We’ll figure all that stuff out and let it happen. I’ll be at training camp like I said regardless, we’re going to play the season, and we’ll see how all of that pans out.”

Adams is entering the final year of a four-year, $58 million deal. He could be in line for a $100 million deal with this new contract, per Spotrac.

