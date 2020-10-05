Packers WR Davante Adams Announces He’s Not Playing Tonight

Aaron Rodgers will be without his top target on Monday Night Football this evening.

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons tonight. They’re one of two Monday night games, as the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are also scheduled to play.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, wide receiver Davante Adams is not playing. The star wide receiver announced the news on Twitter on Monday morning. Adams made it clear that he wants – and feels ready – to play, but the team is playing it safe.

“Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys,” Adams posted on social media.

While it’s understandable for Adams to be frustrated, it makes sense for Green Bay to be cautious. Adams is one of the team’s most important players. Risking his health for a Week 4 game against the Falcons doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Green Bay and Atlanta are scheduled to kick off at 8:50 p.m. E.T. on Monday night. The game will be televised on ESPN.