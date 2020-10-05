Davante Adams Deleted His Tweet About Monday Night’s Game

Packers star receiver Davante Adams sent a tweet on Monday morning indicating he wouldn’t be playing on Monday Night Football this evening. He’s since deleted the tweet.

Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury this past week that’s limited him in practice. The Packers have made it clear they’re not going to rush Adams back into action. The star receiver is frustrated with Green Bay’s course of action regarding the injury, though.

Adams vented his frustration in a since deleted tweet Monday morning.

“Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight,” Adams said on Twitter. “I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys.”

Adams has since deleted the cryptic tweet. There’s two possible reasons as to why he chose to do so. First, the Green Bay organization asked him to remove the tweet given it’s clearly calling the Packers out. Or second, Adams has received new information which would allow him to play tonight.

Either way, it looks like we won’t know if Adams is playing or not until later this evening.

Seeing that the Packers have a bye in Week 5 (next week), it wouldn’t be too surprising if Green Bay opts to give Adams additional rest.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field at 8:50 p.m. ET on ESPN.