Derek Carr Doubles Down On Recruiting Davante Adams To Raiders

Derek Carr has a pretty clear plan with the Las Vegas Raiders: 1.) win the Super Bowl, and 2.) recruit Davante Adams to “the dark side.”

Adams and Carr have a good relationship dating back to their college days at Fresno State. In two years catching passes from Carr, he totaled 233 catches for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns.

“I’ve learned in this business you never shut a door on anything,” Carr said, when asked about Adams hitting free agency after the 2021 season, calling him one of his best friends from college. “I will be recruiting very hard. So when that time comes, it will be a full-court press.”

He’s doubling down on that, as Adams’ contract situation—and that of his current quarterback, Aaron Rodgers—remains up in the air. Adams maintains that he wants to stay in Green Bay, but admits the Rodgers issues may play a part in his own decision.

New @CollinsworthPFF podcast w/ Raiders QB @derekcarrqb 🔥 👀 Davante Adams reunion?

🤝 Relationship w/ Aaron Rodgers

🗣️ Jon Gruden stories

📈 How good is Darren Waller? Listen here 🎧: https://t.co/SDl2sqyqKB — PFF (@PFF) July 7, 2021

“He’s focused on being a Packer and I know that because I see how he works,” Carr told The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman. “I know how he works and I know how much it means to him.

“He’s focused on that and I’m focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully, he’s in it so I can beat his butt too. That’s the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side.”

With Rodgers under center, Davante Adams has developed into one of the NFL’s truly elite wide receivers. Last season, in just 14 games he caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns, and a career high catch rate of 77.2-percent.

There are rumors that Green Bay could look to sign Adams to a record contract for a receiver, eclipsing DeAndre Hopkins’ $27 million per year deal. Adams has downplayed those rumors, but many believe a deal could be done to incentivize Aaron Rodgers to stick around as well.

[The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman]