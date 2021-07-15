Anonymous NFL Poll Names League’s Best Wide Receiver

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams exploded last year. In just 15 games, he caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns, en route to being named a First-team All-Pro.

Adams has been one of the NFL’s top receivers for a few years now, breaking out with a 1,386 yard, 13 touchdown season in 2018. This year, however, with Aaron Rodgers having his own MVP campaign, Adams was completely unguardable.

ESPN has been surveying NFL players, coaches, scouts, and executives for their rankings of the league’s best players at every position. Some of these polls wound up being pretty tight. That was not the case at wide receiver.

More than 20 receivers got votes among the voters’ top 10-15 wide receivers in the game. One star, Davante Adams, stood out from the pack though. After being seventh in this poll last year, he shot up to No. 1 after a huge 2020 season.

Davante Adams season: #Packers WR crowned top pass-catcher by a wide margin in poll of NFL execs/coaches/scouts/players. Absolutely stacked position. At least 20 guys made case for Top 10. https://t.co/RNk0gneVFJ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 14, 2021

“This wasn’t close,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “Adams crushed the voting, earning a first-place spot on more than half the ballots.”

The lowest he appeared on any ballot was fourth. He edged out DeAndre Hopkins, who finished second, while Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones each received first-place votes as well.

For Davante Adams, his well-rounded skill-set is what puts him over the top.

“Made a ton of plays, release game was on point, constantly gets open, went from five to 18 touchdowns [year-over-year], large catch radius, gets yards after the catch,” an AFC offensive coach said. “There’s nothing he’s not doing right now.”

The future is uncertain, both for Adams and the Packers overall. The Aaron Rodgers situation threatens to dislodge one of the most stable franchises in the league. Adams seems to want to stay in Green Bay if the situation is right, and is due a new contract very soon, one that could wind up setting the market for wide receivers. He has former college teammate Derek Carr publicly recruiting him to the Las Vegas Raiders, though, and a host of other franchises would probably line up to add the talented technician. If Rodgers actually forces his way out of Green Bay, we’ll see if Adams is content staying on with Jordan Love under center.

[ESPN]