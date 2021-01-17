Packers WR Davante Adams Has Stern Warning For NFL Defenses

If the Los Angeles Rams, being the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense that they are, couldn’t stop the Packers offense, who can? “Nobody,” according to superstar wideout Davante Adams.

Green Bay cruised to a 32-18 playoff win over the Rams Saturday night. Los Angeles kept things interesting before Allen Lazard caught a dime from Aaron Rodgers for a 58-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help the Packers extend their lead to 14 points. It proved to be the exclamation point on an impressive outing by Green Bay.

Adams did what he does best, catching nine passes for 66 yards and one score. He had no problem making stout defensive back Jalen Ramsey look silly all night long.

The Rams entered Saturday night’s divisional round the hottest defense in the NFL, littered with Pro Bowl players. But the Packers solved the defensive puzzle with ease, scoring 32 points and compiling 484 yards of offense.

If Los Angeles couldn’t stop the Packers offense, can any team rise up to the task? Not if Adams has anything to say about it.

“Nobody,” Davante Adams said Saturday night when asked if anyone can slow down the Packers offense. “I think that’s been proven at this point.”

The Packers are playing better than ever, and made it look easy against a stellar Rams defense on Saturday. But Green Bay still has plenty of work to do.

Aaron Rodgers and company will host next weekend’s NFC Championship. Who’s coming to town? Oh, just Drew Brees or Tom Brady.

Green Bay’s offense shouldn’t have a problem putting up points against either New Orleans’ or Tampa Bay’s defense. But slowing down Brees or Brady will be a major test.

There’s no doubt the Packers will be up to the test, just like they were on Saturday.

