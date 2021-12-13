The Spun

Davante Adams Has A Warning For The Rest Of NFL

Aaron Rodgers embraces Packers star Davante Adams.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Packers receiver Davante Adams is tired of people mocking his quarterback.

Adams put out a tweet on Monday afternoon asking “When has mocking the belt ever worked out well?”

This comes after Robert Quinn mocked Aaron Rodgers after he sacked him in the first half of Sunday night’s game. After that sack, the Packers went on to score on five of their next seven drives.

Rodgers had a bit of a slow start against Chicago but he ended up doing what he does best a bit later in the game: Owning the Bears.

He finished with 341 yards passing and had four touchdowns as Green Bay put up 45 points on Chicago’s defense. Rodgers also did all of this while suffering a setback with his fractured toe.

He confirmed to the media after the game that he suffered the setback and that the toe is expected to be re-examined.

For the season, Rodgers now has 3,219 yards passing with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Green Bay is 10-3 overall and its next contest will be against Baltimore on Dec. 19.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

