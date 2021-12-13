Davante Adams Has A Warning For The Rest Of NFL

Packers receiver Davante Adams is tired of people mocking his quarterback.

Adams put out a tweet on Monday afternoon asking “When has mocking the belt ever worked out well?”

Question….when has mocking the belt ever worked out well?? Lol — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 13, 2021

This comes after Robert Quinn mocked Aaron Rodgers after he sacked him in the first half of Sunday night’s game. After that sack, the Packers went on to score on five of their next seven drives.

The #Packers scored on 5 of their next 7 drives after Robert Quinn mocked the belt. pic.twitter.com/QZIgYt94GX — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) December 13, 2021

Rodgers had a bit of a slow start against Chicago but he ended up doing what he does best a bit later in the game: Owning the Bears.

He finished with 341 yards passing and had four touchdowns as Green Bay put up 45 points on Chicago’s defense. Rodgers also did all of this while suffering a setback with his fractured toe.

He confirmed to the media after the game that he suffered the setback and that the toe is expected to be re-examined.

During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

For the season, Rodgers now has 3,219 yards passing with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Green Bay is 10-3 overall and its next contest will be against Baltimore on Dec. 19.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.