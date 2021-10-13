Davante Adams Has Brutally Honest Admission On Rivalry

This Sunday will mark the 203rd meeting between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Surprisingly, this historic rivalry will not give Davante Adams extra motivation before lacing up his cleats this weekend.

Adams’ mindset isn’t really altered by rivalries in large part because he approaches every single game the same way regardless of who the opponent is.

When asked about the Bears-Packers rivalry this Wednesday afternoon, Adams said “I hate everybody that I play against.”

That may seem like an odd way of looking at things, but there’s no denying that Adams has that killer instinct. It’s why he’s a threat to go for over 100 receiving yards every time he steps on the field.

Davante Adams asked about the Packers-Bears rivalry: “I hate everybody that I play against.” pic.twitter.com/SesR1EpS9T — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 13, 2021

Don’t let Adams’ comments fool you, he is hoping to make plans for six in the end zone this Sunday.

Adams is coming off one of the best performances of his stellar career. Last week, he had 11 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’ll be tough for Adams to have an encore performance this Sunday against the Bears. After all, he had just 107 receiving yards combined in last year’s season series.

Kickoff for the Bears-Packers game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.