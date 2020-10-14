Davante Adams Has Brutally Honest Comment On Facing Tom Brady

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will square off this weekend in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. However, it doesn’t sound like Davante Adams is too excited about this matchup.

Adams was asked about this weekend’s showdown between Brady and Rodgers. It’s pretty obvious that he doesn’t care about this storyline considering that he’s a wide receiver.

“I don’t care if it was Nate Peterman or Tom Brady on the other side,” Adams told reporters.

Nathan Peterman is probably somewhere in Las Vegas right now wondering what he did to have his name thrown in this conversation.

Davante Adams says the Rodgers/Brady storyline doesn't impact him at all as a receiver: "I don't care if it was Nate Peterman or Tom Brady on the other side." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 14, 2020

In Adams’ defense, he’s most likely not the only player on the Buccaneers or Packers to feel this way.

The storyline involving Brady and Rodgers is really for the fans. Besides, it’s not like Adams plays on the defensive side of the ball and will have the chance to intercept a pass from the six-time champion.

As for Adams’ playing status this weekend, it appears that he will return to the gridiron after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury.

Adams thinks the team gave him enough time to heal up his hamstring, and that he feels good enough to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.