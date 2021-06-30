Davante Adams Has Honest Comment About His Future In Green Bay

Despite an All-Pro season in 2020 and four straight Pro Bowl selections, Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams is set for free agency after the 2021 season. So what does he think his future with the Packers is?

In a recent interview with Evan Webeck of Mercury News, Adams gave his thoughts on Derek Carr’s recent plan to recruit him as a free agent as well as his status with the team. He made it clear that while he couldn’t talk about the Raiders, he said that there may be “something to talk about” if nothing happens by the end of this coming season.

“I’m a Packer, so I can’t really get too far ahead on that,” Adams said. “When the season ends and if nothing’s figured out, then maybe we’ll have something to talk about.”

Despite missing two games in 2020, Adams earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns (18) and yards per game (98.1). In the playoffs, he added 18 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers reached the NFC Championship.

NEW: Sat down w/ Davante Adams (@tae15adams), who's back in town with @Team_Optimum.#Packers star looked back on childhood in E. Palo Alto, state championship at Paly HS + responded to Derek Carr's recent comments ▶️ https://t.co/myUylOcX1t #mercnews — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) June 30, 2021

The Green Bay Packers drafted Davante Adams No. 53 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he quickly took on a bigger and bigger role with the team. He got a four-year, $58 million extension in 2017 and proved worthy of the deal.

In the past five years, Adams has four seasons with double-digit touchdowns and two 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons.

He’s pretty clearly outplayed his contract. And if he doesn’t get satisfaction before the end of the season, the Packers could lose him.

Will this be Davante Adams’ final year with the Packers?