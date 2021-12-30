Davante Adams Has Telling Admission On Future Decision

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will be the top free agent next offseason. The expectation around the league is that a handful of teams will line up to make him an offer.

On Wednesday, Adams was asked if his future in Green Bay is connected to Aaron Rodgers. There have been plenty of reports stating that Rodgers will play elsewhere in 2022.

Adams’ response to this question was really interesting.

“Naturally,” Adams replied. “Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game … it won’t be the end-all-be-all, but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring.”

It’s evident that Adams and Rodgers have great chemistry on the field. Since entering the NFL in 2014, the star wideout has 652 catches for 7,930 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Rodgers described his connection with Adams during this Tuesday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said they’re so successful together because they’re always on the same page.

“We’re always on the same page and in the moment he knows exactly what I want him to do,” Rodgers said. “There’s so many years of reps and bank trust between us.”

While there’s no guarantee that Adams would follow Rodgers to another team in the offseason, that hypothetical scenario cannot be dismissed.