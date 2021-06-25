Davante Adams Reveals His Hopes For His Next Contract

Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams had already been considered one of the better players in the NFL at his position, entering the 2020 season. He may be at the top of that list after the campaign he put together last fall.

Adams caught 118 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 regular season games. In two playoff games, he had 18 receptions for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the Packers reached the NFC Championship for a second straight season, and the fourth time in his career.

He took home First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020, the first time he’s made any of the All-Pro teams. He also reached his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and led the NFL in touchdowns for the first time. Aaron Rodgers, his quarterback, won the MVP award after an incredible season.

Rodgers’ ongoing holdout is the main concern for the Packers and their fans right now. Adams has made it clear that, while he hopes that Rodgers returns, he’s ready to go give it his all this fall no matter who is playing quarterback. He is on the final year of his own deal, though, and the Packers have to hope that they can hold on to him, no matter what happens with Rodgers. He says that he hopes he and the Packers will work something out.

Adams will play out the final year of a four-year, $58 million deal. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he says that he doesn’t plan to leave, though obviously there is plenty to work out.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere. That’s only one piece of it, though. Obviously the quarterback situation helps it, but the stars got to align across the board as far as contractually. We’ll figure all that stuff out and let it happen. I’ll be at training camp like I said regardless, we’re going to play the season, and we’ll see how all of that pans out.”

Davante Adams could be looking at a $100+ million deal, and could potentially become the highest-paid wide receiver in the game.

Of course, it would be much easier for Green Bay to secure his services if there was some sort of guarantee about Rodgers’ future. We’ll find out more on that end of things as the summer progresses.

